Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 18: Helping the homeless

NEW ORLEANS– When city leaders say stay at home and wash your hands, what happens when you don’t have a home or a sink to wash your hands or food for that matter.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez is sharing good news during these tough times, featuring those helping out and making a difference in our community in “Kenny’s Acts of Kindness.”

The organization, Grace at the Green Light feeds the homeless year-round, but now they’ve stepped up their efforts even more providing more food and water to the homeless in need every single day.

And then this New Orleans helper, Chris Galliano has a huge heart. He hand delivered home cooked meals to the homeless and will continue to do so.

“The side effect of the French Quarter restaurants being closed is the homeless population is not getting food. I decided to make red beans and rice and sausage and hand delivered it to the people who need it most. You’d be surprised at how thankful and sweet they all were. From now on every Sunday, I will deliver food to them,” Galliano said.

If you know of any acts of kindness, please send them to kenny@wgno.com and we will feature them on WGNO.com and on our newscasts.