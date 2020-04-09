Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 12: Marking milestones in a creative way

NEW ORLEANS– With the coronavirus crisis, marking milestones like birthdays and graduations are not possible to celebrate with large groups of family and friends.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez is collecting acts of kindness to share some good in these stressful times.

The leaders at Mt. Carmel Academy along with alumni volunteers like WGNO meteorologist Brooke Laizer gave their time to put these signs in all the Class of 2020 Seniors front yard.

“I’ve been thinking about all the graduates because it is such an important time to close whatever chapter they are ending,” Rachel Solino, Mt. Carmel Alumni Volunteer said.

“It was so unexpected. I was just doing online classes. I looked out the window and I saw my principal putting the sign in my yard. It really shows the care they have for the Seniors.

In Gentilly, it was Dayn Phenix’s 30th birthday. Her best friend Hope Byrd wasn’t going to let her have a birthday without a little social distance celebration.

“My first thought was to put on a bikini and crank up Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday song and dance around in her yard. I did that, I did that with my friend Susan,” Byrd said.

She went on to say, “Originally we were going to go to a beach and have a girl’s weekend. I wanted to scheme a way to celebrate and make it special despite the pandemic.”

Please e-mail your acts of kindness to Kenny at kenny@wgno.com. Kenny will be compiling all the kindness into special reports that you can see right here on WGNO.com and on our newscasts.