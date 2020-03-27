Keep Calm and Carry Out NOLA

NEW ORLEANS – Your pantry is getting low on supplies, but theirs isn’t. Restaurants across the state have had to close their doors to diners, but their kitchens remain open.
See below for a list of restaurants that are offering “drive-thru” and “to-go” menus.
ACME OYSTER HOUSE
Takeout at Metairie location
ANDREA’S
Limited menu for takeout or delivery
ATOMIC BURGER
Take out, drive thru, and UberEats for no charge.
BANANA BLOSSOM
Takeout & delivery via Waitr
504-392-7530
12 SEASONS CATERING
11am-6pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery
504-704-1553
www.12seasonscatering.com
BASKIN ROBBINS GRETNA
10 am – 10 pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats, WaitR, Doordash
504-392-1380
BASKIN ROBBINS TERRYTOWN
10 am – 10 pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats, WaitR, Doordash
504-392-7007
BEARS POBOYS AT GENNAROS
11-8:30
Pick-Up, Curbside
504-833-9226
Www.bearspoboys.com
BEARS POBOYS ON VETERANS
11-8:30
Pick-Up, Curbside
504-354-1217
Www.bearspoboys.com
BIENVENUE
To-go and delivery by restaurant
504-488-6582
BEN’S BURGERS
Open for takeout 24/7
Pick-Up, WaitR
504-889-2837
www.eatatbens.com
Blue Line Sandwich Co.
Takeout and delivery via Waitr and DoorDash
504-309-3773
BOULEVARD AMERICAN BISTRO
11:00am – 8:00pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, d’liverynola.com
504-889-2301
www.boulevardbistro.com
BRICK OVEN CAFE
Delivery via Waitr and curbside pickup
BROTHER’S FOOD MART
Multiple locations open 24 hours a day
To-go orders (inside)
BUD’S BROILER
Monday – Saturday 11:00 – 7:00 Sunday 11:00 – 6:00
Pick-Up
504-833-3770
Budsbroiler.com
BUD’S BROILER JEFFERSON HIGHWAY
Monday – Saturday 11:00 – 7:00 Sunday 11:00 – 6:00
Pick-Up
504-305-2784
Budsbroiler.com
BUD’S BROILER MANHATTAN
Monday – Saturday 11:00 – 7:00 Sunday 11:00 – 6:00
Pick-Up
504-374-9919
Budsbroiler.com
BUD’S BROILER RIVER RIDGE
Monday – Saturday 11:00 – 7:00 Sunday 11:00 – 6:00
Pick-Up
504-837-9419
Budsbroiler.com
BUD’S BROILER VETERANS
Monday – Saturday 11:00-7:00 Sunday 11:00-6:00
Pick-Up
504-466-0026
budsbroiler.com
BUFFALO WILD WINGS-ELMWOOD
11 AM – 10 PM
Pick-Up, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR, Online Ordering
504-207-7563
www.buffalowildwings.com/en/locations/detail/3637
BUFFALO WILD WINGS-METAIRIE
11 AM – 10 PM
Pick-Up, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR, Postmates, Online Ordering
504-252-4606
www.buffalowildwings.com/en/locations/detail/3599
BYBLOS
Curbside pickup (Metairie location) and delivery via UberEats & Waitr
BYPASSLINES
Mobile App for Take Out Orders
24/7
504-517-2880
Bypasslines.com
CAFE 615 HOME OF DA WABBIT
11-8
Pick-Up, Curbside, Drive-Through, WaitR is coming
504-365-1225
Cafe615.com
CAFE EQUATOR
11:00am-9:00pm
504 3382572
CafeEquator.com
CAFFE LATTE DA
6:30am-2:00pm Mon-Sat, 7:30am-2:00pm Sun
Pick-Up, WaitR
5048180051
caffelatteda.com
CAJUN CORNER SEAFOOD
11am to 7pm
Pick-Up, UberEats
5043011121
CAJUNLAND SEAFOOD
10am-8pm
Pick-Up
504-301-0380
CARMO
Free takeout for customers in need- donations accepted 504-450-4620
CARRABBAS ITALIAN GRILL
M-Th 12-9 F-S 11-11 Sunday 11-9
Pick-Up, Curbside, Drive-Through, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR, Doordash – EzCater – Grubhub
504-779-2252
www.carrabbas.com
CC’S COFFEE HOUSE
Monday-Friday 6am-9pm & Saturday-Sunday 7am-9pm
Pick-Up, Drive-Through
504-304-7700
ccscoffee.com
Chap’s Chicken
Takeout and delivery via Waitr and UberEats. Tuesday-Saturday 11AM-6PM
CHATEAU CAFE
7am-8pm Pickup, 7am-2pm drive-thru at Esplanade Ave. location
www.chateaucafe.com
CHICK-FIL-A OAKWOOD
11am – 7pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats will go live 3/25
504-368-1953
cfaoakwood.com
Justine
Individual or family-style take-out or delivery.
Call 504-218-8533 or use D’Livery Nola to order. View the menu.
La Petite Grocery
Call 504-891-3377 or order online through D’Livery Nola. View the menu.
CICIS PIZZA
11am – 8pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, Grub Hub
504-818-2422
www.Cicis.com
CLEAN CREATIONS
Monday – Friday 7a-7p, Sat-Sun 8a-4p
Pick-Up, Delivery
504-309-5427
cleancreations.com
COFFEE &…
24 Hours
Pick-Up, Curbside, WaitR
5043289494
www.coffeeandmarrero.com
COLD STONE CREAMERY-ELMWOOD SHOPPING CENTER
11-10 M-T. 11-11 F-Sat. 12-9 Sun
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR, GrubHub Doordash. OrderColdStone.com
504 736-5037
OrderColdStone.com
COMMON GROUNDS
9:00 a.m – 9:00 p.m.
Pick-Up, Delivery
504-227-2200
www.commongroundsgretna.com
COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS – HARVEY
7 Days a week 11am -8pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR
5046207800
www.copelandsofneworleans.com
COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS – JEFFERSON
11-10:00
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR, Door Dash
504-620-7800
Www.copelandsofneworleans.com
COPELANDS OF NEW ORLEANS – KENNER
7 days a week 11 am-8pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR
504-617-9146
www.copelandsofneworleans.com
Copeland’s of New Orleans – Metairie
7 days a week 11am-8 pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR
504-364-1575
www.copelandsofneworleans.com
COPPER VINE 11am-8pm 504-208-9535
CREATIVE CAKES
Tuesday- Friday from 8:00a.m -4:00 p.m and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats
(504) 368-9966 or (504) 368-9967
Dab’s
To-go and delivery. Regular hours.
DEANIE’S SEAFOOD
9:00am-8:00pm
Pick-Up, Drive-Through
504834-1225
www.deanies.com
DENNIS’ SEAFOOD
Call for hours
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery
5048852209
Www.dennisseafood.com
DESI VEGAS BURGERS
Open for to-go orders
DISTRICT DONUTS
Free delivery through District app
HOOTERS
Hooters locations will open at 11 a.m. daily. Delivery is also available.
Free delivery plus $10 off orders over $30 with the promo code TENOFF and 10% off takeout orders using the promo code WINGS.
https://order.hooters.com/ and on the Hooters App
Drago’s
Regular menu to-go for lunch and dinner. Family style meals coming soon
ETC! EATERY TO GO CATERING
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. or Preorders for Catered Meals to Go
Pick-Up, Delivery
5043022616
Fat Boys Pizza
Delivery via Waitr and takeout
FIREHOUSE SUBS
Counter service for take out orders
Rapid Rescue on-line ordering system
Call-in orders via phone
FAUBOURGS CREOLE FOOD
Fridays 11am – 2pm, Saturdays and Sundays 11am-3pm
Pick-Up, WaitR
5043437224
www.waitrapp.com
FLEMING’S PRIME STEAKHOUSE & WINE BAR12:00 pm-8:00 pm daily
Pick-Up, Curbside
504-799-0335
flemingssteakhouse.com
GALATOIRE’S
Package meal for four people ($76 | $88 ) – served hot
Call 504-525-2021 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily to place order and schedule pickup time
Lunch between 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and dinner between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Same day orders must be placed by 11:30 a.m. for lunch and 2 p.m. for dinner.
Orders can also be emailed 24/7 to sales@galatoires.com.
https://www.galatoires.com/
GATTUSO’S RESTAURANT
11am-8pm Mon-Sat
Pick-Up, Delivery
504-368-1114
www.gattusos.net
GENDUSA’S ITALIAN MARKET
7 days a week, 11AM-9PM
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR
504-305-5305(B) or 504-494-1005(C)
Gendusasitalian.com
Giorlando’s
To-go and delivery
Regular hours
GLOW NUTRITION
10-2
Pick-Up, Curbside
5044011104
HEALTHY COURSE MEALS
Online Ordering / 24 hours
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery
5043095505
www.healthycoursemeals.com
HICKORY CAFE
7 am – 230 pm
Pick-Up, Drive-Through, UberEats, Grub hub
504-737-0033
www.hickorycafe.com
HUEY P.’S PIZZERIA
Monday – Saturday 10:30-8:30pm; Sunday 11am-8pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR
504.366.1818
www.hueyps.com
IGUANA’S GRILL RESTAURANT LLC
11:00 THRU 6:30 PM
Pick-Up, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR
5043570094/5045160723
JASON’S DELI
10AM-10PM
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, DoorDash
504-835-5318
Jasonsdeli.com
Joe’s Café – Lapalco
joesknowsfood.com
5957 Lapalco Blvd.
504-328-1234
Drive Thru, Delivery and Pick Up
5AM – 5PM
Joe’s Café – Westwego
joesknowsfood.com
1020 Westbank Expressway
504-827-1234
Drive Thru, Delivery and Pick Up
6AM – 10 PM
Joe’s Café – Terrytown
joesknowsfood.com
857 Terry Parkway
504-265-0234
Drive Thru, Delivery and Pick Up
5AM – 8PM
Joe’s Café – Barataria
joesknowsfood.com
2691 Barataria Blvd.
504-309-1547
Drive Thru, Delivery and Pick Up
5AM – 9PM
Joe’s Café – Kenner
joesknowsfood.com
(504) 305-5049
2201 Veterans Blvd.
Drive Thru, Delivery and Pick Up
Mon – Thurs 5AM – 3PM
Fri – Sun 5AM – 8PM
Joe’s Café – Causeway
joesknowsfood.com
(504) 301-3400
3616 Causeway Blvd.
Drive-Thru, Delivery and Pick Up
Mon – Thurs 5AM – 1PM
Fri – Sun 5AM – 10PM
JUAN’S FLYING BURRITO
https://www.juansflyingburrito.com/
KOZ’S
Takeout and delivery via UberEats and Waitr
504-737-3933
LABELLA’S CATERING/THE CROSSING
M-F 10:30 am to 2:30 pm
Pick-Up
(504) 466-4675
www.labellascatering.com/
LA CHILANGA BAR AND GRILL
10AM TO 9PM
Pick-Up, Curbside, Drive-Through, Delivery, UberEats
5044702056
LANDING LOUNGE
6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Pick-Up
www.neworleansairporthotel.com/
LOFT18
11am – 8pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats
504-827-1059
Loft18.com
MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY
12 Noon -9PM or 10 PM Daily – Pickup or UberEats
504-88721-67 or 504-236-7121
Martin Wine Cellar
Curbside via phone and web. Free local delivery for orders over $100.
MR. ED’S
Takeout only
NEW ORLEANS HAMBURGER AND SEAFOOD– Drive thru and take out
MR. ROO’S DELI &. CATERING
Monday-Friday 10:30am-3pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, WaitR
5048854010
www.mrroosdeli.com
NEW ORLEANS HAMBURGER & SEAFOOD
Drive-Thru and Take Out available
http://www.nohsc.com/
PARRAN’S POBOYS
Delivery via Waitr
PHO MICHAEL
11am-9pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats, WaitR
304-4301
phomichael.com
PIGEON CATERING AND EVENTS
Monday-Friday- 9am-2pm
Pick-Up, Delivery
5042620412
www.pigeoncaterers.com
Poke Loa
Takeout and delivery via UberEats, Waitr, Grubhub, Postmates, and Door Dash
Porter and Luke’s
Takeout regular menu and family style meals
11AM-2PM, 5PM-8PM
RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS
Varies – visit website
Pick-Up, Drive-Through
www.raisingcanes.com
REGINELLI’S PIZZERIA
Monday-Friday 11am-9pm & Saturday-Sunday 11am-10:30pm
Pick-Up, Delivery
504-309-7448
www.reginellis.com
REGINELLI’S PIZZERIA – GRETNA
Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm & Friday-Saturday 11am-10:30pm
Pick-Up, Delivery
504-309-7448
www.reginellis.com
Ristorante Fillipo
Takeout 11AM-2PM, 5:30PM-9PM
RIVERSHACK GRETNA
Monday- Sunday 11-6
Pick-Up
5043255530
rivershackgretna.com
Rock’n’Sake
To-go only until 9PM
Order via website
ROYAL BLEND COFFEE
Pickup available 7 days a week, 6am-6pm
RUTH’S CHRIS STEAKHOUSE
Sat – Tue: 4pm – 8:30pm Wed-Fri: 11am – 8:30 pm
Pick-Up, Curbside
(504) 888-3600
www.ruthschris.com
SAL’S SNO-BALLS
Monday – Saturday 11:00 am to 10:30 pm
Sunday 1:00 pm to 10:30 pm
504-6661823
SIDELINES BAR & GRILL
Monday- Sunday 11am-8pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, Drive-Through, UberEats, WaitR
5048314002
SOUTHERN CHARM BAR & BISTREAUX
Takeout & delivery
SPUDLY’S SUPER SPUDS
11 AM – 9 PM
Pick-Up, Curbside, Door Dash
504-455-3250
www.spudlys.com
SUBWAY 11951
8 am till 6 pm
Pick-Up, Delivery, UberEats, Postmates, grubhub, doordash
5044173282
Subway.com
THE GALLEY RESTAURANT
11:00-8:00
Pick-Up, Delivery
(504)832-0955
THE GUMBO KREWE RESTAURANT
11am-9pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, Drive-Through, Delivery, UberEats
504-355-1112
gumbokrewe.com
THE HAPPY ITALIAN
Pickup, delivery and catering
504-305-4666
THE HARBOR BAR AND GRILL
11 am-10 pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR
5048356111
Www.theharborbarandgrill.com
THE OLIVE BRANCH CAFE
11-9
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery
504348-2008
olivebranchcafe.com
THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIE OF KENNER
11am-9pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery
5044694988
The Ruby Slipper
Pick up or delivery via Grub Hub and UberEats. 8PM-2PM
THEO’S PIZZA-METAIRIE
11am-9pm
Pick-Up, Delivery
(504) 510-4282
www.theospizza.com
THEO’S PIZZA-ELMWOOD
11am-9pm
Pick-Up, Delivery
(504) 733-3803
www.theospizza.com
TODDS FROZEN YOGURT
8am – 9pm
Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats, WaitR
(504)-324-7822
TONY MANDINA’S
Takeout curbside with 2 for 1 meatballs & pasta
Open until 6pm
TOULOUSE GOURMET CATERING
24 Hour
Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery
5044884466
www.toulousegourmet.com
TOUPS MEATERY free meals for customers in need, and curbside takeout 504-222-5999
Vincent’s
Pickup, curbside and delivery via Waitr and UberEats
WE ALL ASKED FOR YOU
Catered Meals – Pick-Up, Delivery
15043077811
weallasked4u.com
YAYAS
Curbside pickup 7am-4pm
ZEA ROTISSERIE & CAFE – HARAHAN
Monday-Sunday 12pm-8pm
Curbside To-Go, Pick-Up, Deliver from Zea
504-738-0799
www.zearestaurants.com/all-locations/
ZEA ROTISSERIE & CAFE – HARVEY
Monday-Sunday 12pm-8pm
Curbside To-Go, Pick-Up, Deliver from Zea
504-361-8293
www.zearestaurants.com/all-locations/
ZEA ROTISSERIE & CAFE – METAIRIE
Monday-Sunday 12pm-8pm
Curbside To-Go, Pick-Up, Deliver from Zea
504-780-9090
www.zearestaurants.com/all-locations/