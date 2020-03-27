Keep Calm and Carry Out

NEW ORLEANS – Your pantry is getting low on supplies, but theirs isn’t. Restaurants across the state have had to close their doors to diners, but their kitchens remain open.

See below for a list of restaurants that are offering “drive-thru” and “to-go” menus.

ACME OYSTER HOUSE

Takeout at Metairie location

ANDREA’S

Limited menu for takeout or delivery

ATOMIC BURGER

Take out, drive thru, and UberEats for no charge.

BANANA BLOSSOM

Takeout & delivery via Waitr

504-392-7530

12 SEASONS CATERING

11am-6pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery

504-704-1553

www.12seasonscatering.com

BASKIN ROBBINS GRETNA

10 am – 10 pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats, WaitR, Doordash

504-392-1380

BASKIN ROBBINS TERRYTOWN

10 am – 10 pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats, WaitR, Doordash

504-392-7007

BEARS POBOYS AT GENNAROS

11-8:30

Pick-Up, Curbside

504-833-9226

Www.bearspoboys.com

BEARS POBOYS ON VETERANS

11-8:30

Pick-Up, Curbside

504-354-1217

Www.bearspoboys.com

BIENVENUE

To-go and delivery by restaurant

504-488-6582

BEN’S BURGERS

Open for takeout 24/7

Pick-Up, WaitR

504-889-2837

www.eatatbens.com

Blue Line Sandwich Co.

Takeout and delivery via Waitr and DoorDash

504-309-3773

BOULEVARD AMERICAN BISTRO

11:00am – 8:00pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, d’liverynola.com

504-889-2301

www.boulevardbistro.com

BRICK OVEN CAFE

Delivery via Waitr and curbside pickup

BROTHER’S FOOD MART

Multiple locations open 24 hours a day

To-go orders (inside)

BUD’S BROILER

Monday – Saturday 11:00 – 7:00 Sunday 11:00 – 6:00

Pick-Up

504-833-3770

Budsbroiler.com

BUD’S BROILER JEFFERSON HIGHWAY

Monday – Saturday 11:00 – 7:00 Sunday 11:00 – 6:00

Pick-Up

504-305-2784

Budsbroiler.com

BUD’S BROILER MANHATTAN

Monday – Saturday 11:00 – 7:00 Sunday 11:00 – 6:00

Pick-Up

504-374-9919

Budsbroiler.com

BUD’S BROILER RIVER RIDGE

Monday – Saturday 11:00 – 7:00 Sunday 11:00 – 6:00

Pick-Up

504-837-9419

Budsbroiler.com

BUD’S BROILER VETERANS

Monday – Saturday 11:00-7:00 Sunday 11:00-6:00

Pick-Up

504-466-0026

budsbroiler.com

BUFFALO WILD WINGS-ELMWOOD

11 AM – 10 PM

Pick-Up, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR, Online Ordering

504-207-7563

www.buffalowildwings.com/en/locations/detail/3637

BUFFALO WILD WINGS-METAIRIE

11 AM – 10 PM

Pick-Up, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR, Postmates, Online Ordering

504-252-4606

www.buffalowildwings.com/en/locations/detail/3599

BYBLOS

Curbside pickup (Metairie location) and delivery via UberEats & Waitr

BYPASSLINES

Mobile App for Take Out Orders

24/7

504-517-2880

Bypasslines.com

CAFE 615 HOME OF DA WABBIT

11-8

Pick-Up, Curbside, Drive-Through, WaitR is coming

504-365-1225

Cafe615.com

CAFE EQUATOR

11:00am-9:00pm

504 3382572

CafeEquator.com

CAFFE LATTE DA

6:30am-2:00pm Mon-Sat, 7:30am-2:00pm Sun

Pick-Up, WaitR

5048180051

caffelatteda.com

CAJUN CORNER SEAFOOD

11am to 7pm

Pick-Up, UberEats

5043011121

CAJUNLAND SEAFOOD

10am-8pm

Pick-Up

504-301-0380

CARMO

Free takeout for customers in need- donations accepted 504-450-4620

CARRABBAS ITALIAN GRILL

M-Th 12-9 F-S 11-11 Sunday 11-9

Pick-Up, Curbside, Drive-Through, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR, Doordash – EzCater – Grubhub

504-779-2252

www.carrabbas.com

CC’S COFFEE HOUSE

Monday-Friday 6am-9pm & Saturday-Sunday 7am-9pm

Pick-Up, Drive-Through

504-304-7700

ccscoffee.com

Chap’s Chicken

Takeout and delivery via Waitr and UberEats. Tuesday-Saturday 11AM-6PM

CHATEAU CAFE

7am-8pm Pickup, 7am-2pm drive-thru at Esplanade Ave. location

www.chateaucafe.com



CHICK-FIL-A OAKWOOD

11am – 7pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats will go live 3/25

504-368-1953

cfaoakwood.com

Justine

Individual or family-style take-out or delivery.

Call 504-218-8533 or use D’Livery Nola to order. View the menu.

La Petite Grocery

Call 504-891-3377 or order online through D’Livery Nola. View the menu.

CICIS PIZZA

11am – 8pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, Grub Hub

504-818-2422

www.Cicis.com

CLEAN CREATIONS

Monday – Friday 7a-7p, Sat-Sun 8a-4p

Pick-Up, Delivery

504-309-5427

cleancreations.com

COFFEE &…

24 Hours

Pick-Up, Curbside, WaitR

5043289494

www.coffeeandmarrero.com

COLD STONE CREAMERY-ELMWOOD SHOPPING CENTER

11-10 M-T. 11-11 F-Sat. 12-9 Sun

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR, GrubHub Doordash. OrderColdStone.com

504 736-5037

OrderColdStone.com

COMMON GROUNDS

9:00 a.m – 9:00 p.m.

Pick-Up, Delivery

504-227-2200

www.commongroundsgretna.com

COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS – HARVEY

7 Days a week 11am -8pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR

5046207800

www.copelandsofneworleans.com

COPELAND’S OF NEW ORLEANS – JEFFERSON

11-10:00

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR, Door Dash

504-620-7800

Www.copelandsofneworleans.com

COPELANDS OF NEW ORLEANS – KENNER

7 days a week 11 am-8pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR

504-617-9146

www.copelandsofneworleans.com

Copeland’s of New Orleans – Metairie

7 days a week 11am-8 pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR

504-364-1575

www.copelandsofneworleans.com

COPPER VINE 11am-8pm 504-208-9535

CREATIVE CAKES

Tuesday- Friday from 8:00a.m -4:00 p.m and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats

(504) 368-9966 or (504) 368-9967

Dab’s

To-go and delivery. Regular hours.

DEANIE’S SEAFOOD

9:00am-8:00pm

Pick-Up, Drive-Through

504834-1225

www.deanies.com

DENNIS’ SEAFOOD

Call for hours

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery

5048852209

Www.dennisseafood.com

DESI VEGAS BURGERS

Open for to-go orders

DISTRICT DONUTS

Free delivery through District app

HOOTERS

Hooters locations will open at 11 a.m. daily. Delivery is also available.

Free delivery plus $10 off orders over $30 with the promo code TENOFF and 10% off takeout orders using the promo code WINGS.

https://order.hooters.com/ and on the Hooters App

Drago’s

Regular menu to-go for lunch and dinner. Family style meals coming soon

ETC! EATERY TO GO CATERING

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. or Preorders for Catered Meals to Go

Pick-Up, Delivery

5043022616

Fat Boys Pizza

Delivery via Waitr and takeout

FIREHOUSE SUBS

Counter service for take out orders

Rapid Rescue on-line ordering system

Call-in orders via phone

FAUBOURGS CREOLE FOOD

Fridays 11am – 2pm, Saturdays and Sundays 11am-3pm

Pick-Up, WaitR

5043437224

www.waitrapp.com

FLEMING’S PRIME STEAKHOUSE & WINE BAR12:00 pm-8:00 pm daily

Pick-Up, Curbside

504-799-0335

flemingssteakhouse.com

GALATOIRE’S

Package meal for four people ($76 | $88 ) – served hot

Call 504-525-2021 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily to place order and schedule pickup time

Lunch between 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and dinner between 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Same day orders must be placed by 11:30 a.m. for lunch and 2 p.m. for dinner.

Orders can also be emailed 24/7 to sales@galatoires.com.

https://www.galatoires.com/

GATTUSO’S RESTAURANT

11am-8pm Mon-Sat

Pick-Up, Delivery

504-368-1114

www.gattusos.net

GENDUSA’S ITALIAN MARKET

7 days a week, 11AM-9PM

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR

504-305-5305(B) or 504-494-1005(C)

Gendusasitalian.com

Giorlando’s

To-go and delivery

Regular hours

GLOW NUTRITION

10-2

Pick-Up, Curbside

5044011104

HEALTHY COURSE MEALS

Online Ordering / 24 hours

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery

5043095505

www.healthycoursemeals.com

HICKORY CAFE

7 am – 230 pm

Pick-Up, Drive-Through, UberEats, Grub hub

504-737-0033

www.hickorycafe.com

HUEY P.’S PIZZERIA

Monday – Saturday 10:30-8:30pm; Sunday 11am-8pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR

504.366.1818

www.hueyps.com

IGUANA’S GRILL RESTAURANT LLC

11:00 THRU 6:30 PM

Pick-Up, Delivery, UberEats, WaitR

5043570094/5045160723

JASON’S DELI

10AM-10PM

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, DoorDash

504-835-5318

Jasonsdeli.com

Joe’s Café – Lapalco

joesknowsfood.com

5957 Lapalco Blvd.

504-328-1234

Drive Thru, Delivery and Pick Up

5AM – 5PM

Joe’s Café – Westwego

joesknowsfood.com

1020 Westbank Expressway

504-827-1234

Drive Thru, Delivery and Pick Up

6AM – 10 PM

Joe’s Café – Terrytown

joesknowsfood.com

857 Terry Parkway

504-265-0234

Drive Thru, Delivery and Pick Up

5AM – 8PM

Joe’s Café – Barataria

joesknowsfood.com

2691 Barataria Blvd.

504-309-1547

Drive Thru, Delivery and Pick Up

5AM – 9PM

Joe’s Café – Kenner

joesknowsfood.com

(504) 305-5049

2201 Veterans Blvd.

Drive Thru, Delivery and Pick Up

Mon – Thurs 5AM – 3PM

Fri – Sun 5AM – 8PM

Joe’s Café – Causeway

joesknowsfood.com

(504) 301-3400

3616 Causeway Blvd.

Drive-Thru, Delivery and Pick Up

Mon – Thurs 5AM – 1PM

Fri – Sun 5AM – 10PM

JUAN’S FLYING BURRITO

https://www.juansflyingburrito.com/

KOZ’S

Takeout and delivery via UberEats and Waitr

504-737-3933

LABELLA’S CATERING/THE CROSSING

M-F 10:30 am to 2:30 pm

Pick-Up

(504) 466-4675

www.labellascatering.com/

LA CHILANGA BAR AND GRILL

10AM TO 9PM

Pick-Up, Curbside, Drive-Through, Delivery, UberEats

5044702056

LANDING LOUNGE

6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Pick-Up

www.neworleansairporthotel.com/

LOFT18

11am – 8pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats

504-827-1059

Loft18.com

MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY

12 Noon -9PM or 10 PM Daily – Pickup or UberEats

504-88721-67 or 504-236-7121

Martin Wine Cellar

Curbside via phone and web. Free local delivery for orders over $100.

MR. ED’S

Takeout only

NEW ORLEANS HAMBURGER AND SEAFOOD– Drive thru and take out

MR. ROO’S DELI &. CATERING

Monday-Friday 10:30am-3pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, WaitR

5048854010

www.mrroosdeli.com

NEW ORLEANS HAMBURGER & SEAFOOD

Drive-Thru and Take Out available

http://www.nohsc.com/

PARRAN’S POBOYS

Delivery via Waitr

PHO MICHAEL

11am-9pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats, WaitR

304-4301

phomichael.com

PIGEON CATERING AND EVENTS

Monday-Friday- 9am-2pm

Pick-Up, Delivery

5042620412

www.pigeoncaterers.com

Poke Loa

Takeout and delivery via UberEats, Waitr, Grubhub, Postmates, and Door Dash

Porter and Luke’s

Takeout regular menu and family style meals

11AM-2PM, 5PM-8PM

RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS

Varies – visit website

Pick-Up, Drive-Through

www.raisingcanes.com

REGINELLI’S PIZZERIA

Monday-Friday 11am-9pm & Saturday-Sunday 11am-10:30pm

Pick-Up, Delivery

504-309-7448

www.reginellis.com

REGINELLI’S PIZZERIA – GRETNA

Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm & Friday-Saturday 11am-10:30pm

Pick-Up, Delivery

504-309-7448

www.reginellis.com

Ristorante Fillipo

Takeout 11AM-2PM, 5:30PM-9PM

RIVERSHACK GRETNA

Monday- Sunday 11-6

Pick-Up

5043255530

rivershackgretna.com

Rock’n’Sake

To-go only until 9PM

Order via website

ROYAL BLEND COFFEE

Pickup available 7 days a week, 6am-6pm

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAKHOUSE

Sat – Tue: 4pm – 8:30pm Wed-Fri: 11am – 8:30 pm

Pick-Up, Curbside

(504) 888-3600

www.ruthschris.com

SAL’S SNO-BALLS

Monday – Saturday 11:00 am to 10:30 pm

Sunday 1:00 pm to 10:30 pm

504-6661823

SIDELINES BAR & GRILL

Monday- Sunday 11am-8pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, Drive-Through, UberEats, WaitR

5048314002

SOUTHERN CHARM BAR & BISTREAUX

Takeout & delivery

SPUDLY’S SUPER SPUDS

11 AM – 9 PM

Pick-Up, Curbside, Door Dash

504-455-3250

www.spudlys.com

SUBWAY 11951

8 am till 6 pm

Pick-Up, Delivery, UberEats, Postmates, grubhub, doordash

5044173282

Subway.com

THE GALLEY RESTAURANT

11:00-8:00

Pick-Up, Delivery

(504)832-0955

THE GUMBO KREWE RESTAURANT

11am-9pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, Drive-Through, Delivery, UberEats

504-355-1112

gumbokrewe.com

THE HAPPY ITALIAN

Pickup, delivery and catering

504-305-4666

THE HARBOR BAR AND GRILL

11 am-10 pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery, WaitR

5048356111

Www.theharborbarandgrill.com

THE OLIVE BRANCH CAFE

11-9

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery

504348-2008

olivebranchcafe.com

THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIE OF KENNER

11am-9pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery

5044694988

The Ruby Slipper

Pick up or delivery via Grub Hub and UberEats. 8PM-2PM

THEO’S PIZZA-METAIRIE

11am-9pm

Pick-Up, Delivery

(504) 510-4282

www.theospizza.com

THEO’S PIZZA-ELMWOOD

11am-9pm

Pick-Up, Delivery

(504) 733-3803

www.theospizza.com

TODDS FROZEN YOGURT

8am – 9pm

Pick-Up, Curbside, UberEats, WaitR

(504)-324-7822

TONY MANDINA’S

Takeout curbside with 2 for 1 meatballs & pasta

Open until 6pm

TOULOUSE GOURMET CATERING

24 Hour

Pick-Up, Curbside, Delivery

5044884466

www.toulousegourmet.com

TOUPS MEATERY free meals for customers in need, and curbside takeout 504-222-5999

Vincent’s

Pickup, curbside and delivery via Waitr and UberEats

WE ALL ASKED FOR YOU

Catered Meals – Pick-Up, Delivery

15043077811

weallasked4u.com

YAYAS

Curbside pickup 7am-4pm

ZEA ROTISSERIE & CAFE – HARAHAN

Monday-Sunday 12pm-8pm

Curbside To-Go, Pick-Up, Deliver from Zea

504-738-0799

www.zearestaurants.com/all-locations/

ZEA ROTISSERIE & CAFE – HARVEY

Monday-Sunday 12pm-8pm

Curbside To-Go, Pick-Up, Deliver from Zea

504-361-8293

www.zearestaurants.com/all-locations/

ZEA ROTISSERIE & CAFE – HARVEY

Monday-Sunday 12pm-8pm

Curbside To-Go, Pick-Up, Deliver from Zea

504-468-7733

www.zearestaurants.com/all-locations/

ZEA ROTISSERIE & CAFE – METAIRIE

Monday-Sunday 12pm-8pm

Curbside To-Go, Pick-Up, Deliver from Zea

504-780-9090

www.zearestaurants.com/all-locations/