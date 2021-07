NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — They’ve got the speed.

And the style.

The somersaults, twists, and turns to make it all the way to Tokyo from Louisiana.

They are Team USA Olympic athletes.

Trampoline Gymnasts.

Alexi Shostak, he’s 26.

Nicole Ahsinger, she’s 23.

And 23-year-old Sarah Webster.

Sarah is standing by, but not just standing around, as an alternate.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to see the team warming up for the Olympics near New Orleans at Elmwood Gymnastics Academy.