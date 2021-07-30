Lafayette’s Nicole Ahsinger finishes 6th in Olympics

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s own Nicole Ahsinger competed overnight in the Olympics. Ahsinger, who finished 10th in Brazil, advanced to her first Olympic final and finished sixth. Her final score of 54.350 is tied for the highest all-time finish of any American in trampoline at the Olympics.

Friends and fans were rooting for Nicole in the middle of the night as she competed. “Man, we are so glad to be able to do this. It’s been an unfortunate year, all the setbacks, all the things that has been happening”, said her boyfriend Chris Turner.

China’s Zhu Xueying edged teammate Liu Lingling for gold in the finals. Xueying’s score of 56.635 was just enough to top Lingling’s total of 56.350. Bryony Page of Great Britain earned the bronze.