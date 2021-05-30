LIVE UPDATES | 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is here!
The crowd size is limited to about 135,000 fans because of the pandemic.
Follow along with updates for pre-race activities and the race with our live blog below.
2:08 p.m.
Halfway home! On lap 100, here’s your top 5: Daly, VeeKay, O’Ward, Hunter-Reay, and Herta.
Fuel strategy will become crucial with 100 laps left to go.
There are three former champs in the top 10: Hunter-Reay (4), Castroneves (7) and Sato (9).
1:57 p.m.
Daly passes VeeKay to retake the lead as the field reshuffles after pit stops.
1:47 p.m.
VeeKay enters the pits, allowing Helio Castroneves to slide into the second spot. Another round of pit stops forthcoming. Daly also pits, putting Castroneves in the lead.
1:39 p.m.
Lap 60 top five: Daly, VeeKay, Castroneves, Herta, Palou.
1:32 p.m.
Top 5 after the restart: Herta, VeeKay, Daly, Castroneves, Palo.
1:28 p.m.
Still under caution, here’s a look at the top five as of lap 45: Herta, VeeKay, Daly, Hunter-Reay, Castroneves.
1:25 p.m.
Stefan Wilson said he’s “heartbroken” after his crash in the pits. He went to the medical center and was checked out. He said he just couldn’t brake quickly enough. “This is not how I wanted my day to end. I just hope I get another chance in Indy.”
1:22 p.m.
Dixon and Rossi are both down a lap after having trouble in the pits.
1:17 p.m.
Alexander Rossi also running into trouble restarting his car in the pits.
1:15 p.m.
Scott Dixon ran out of fuel in the pits and can’t get his car to restart.
1:12 p.m.
Stefan Wilson hit the wall while pitting. It looks like his day is over. That brings out the first caution of the race.
1:08 p.m.
30 laps into the race, the top five: VeeKay, Herta, Dixon, Carpenter and Castroneves. VeeKay is heading into the pits.
1:01 p.m.
20 laps into the race, here’s a look at the top five: VeeKay, Herta, Dixon, Carpenter, Castroneves
12:53 p.m.
After a slow start in the back row, Will Power has moved up seven spots–from 32 to 25.
12:51 p.m.
Current top 5: VeeKay, Hert, Dixon, Carpenter, and Kanaan.
12:49 p.m.
Rinus VeeKay makes his way to the front of the pack on lap 2.
12:47 p.m.
The green flag has dropped! Here we go! Colton Herta takes an early lead.
12:45 p.m.
Will Power had some trouble getting started and had to go to the pit. He’s allowed to get back to his initial starting spot.
—–
11:15 a.m.
We talked to A.J. Foyt and Tony Stewart during our pre-race show!
11:20 a.m.
Here’s a look at the upcoming pre-race schedule:
- 11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap
- 11:32 a.m.: Red Bull Aces Race Begins
- 11:49 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
- 12:08 p.m.: Military March
- 12:12 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” – Victory Podium
- 12:15 p.m.: Military Address – U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Victory Podium
- 12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors – Trackside Stage
- 12:19 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
- 12:20 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium
- 12:21 p.m.: “Taps”
- 12:22 p.m.: “God Bless America” – U.S. Navy veteran and gospel music performer Generald Wilson
- 12:26 p.m.: National Anthem – Jimmie Allen
- 12:27 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing
- 12:29 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars” – Dude Perfect Cast
- 12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
- 12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing
- 12:38 p.m.: Command to Start Engines – IMS Chairman Roger Penske, Victory Podium
- 12:45 p.m.: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge
11:23 a.m.
12:40 p.m.
Roger Penske: “Drivers, start your engines!”