SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Race fans in central Indiana will be able to watch this year’s Indianapolis 500 live on television, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday.

“With no more tickets available and 40 percent of the venue capacity reached, we have decided to lift the local broadcast delay for this year’s race,” IMS said in a statement.

With 135,000 fans expected, IMS says Sunday’s race will be the world’s largest sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic began.