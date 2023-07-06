NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We have all been there, inside due to bad weather, and all of a sudden, an alert comes to our phones saying our area is under a severe weather warning or watch.

Oftentimes, we don’t react because we don’t know what the alerts mean.

Watches and warnings have specific meanings that require different approaches depending on the given time frame. For example, a watch for a possible tropical storm or hurricane is issued up to 48 hours in advance while a warning is issued 36 hours in advance.

The reason is when there is a watch, conditions are possible but the time and location of impact are uncertain. If a watch is upgraded to a warning that means conditions have worsened and the threat is imminent to people and property.

This is why weather officials advise property owners to either tie down or take inside any objects that can possibly fly away and cause damage to neighboring homes or people.

“If a warning is issued, get indoors away from exterior walls and windows,” says WGNO Meteorologist Brooke Laizer.

In either situation, a plan should be in place to get yourself and your family to safety.

With hurricane season already underway, watches and warnings will be constant, so to make it easy to understand, use our beloved New Orleans Saints as an example:

Weather Watch:

Coach Dennis Allen prepares the black and gold for victory by drawing up plays, practicing runs, and finding the best way to execute.

Weather Warning:

Quarterback Derek Carr takes action! He executes the plan in place and leads the team to a win!!

To stay ahead of the game, The National Association of Atmospheric Administration has tips for homeowners to follow when prepping for hurricane season:

Determine your risk – Evaluate your home to identify what would need the most protection

– Evaluate your home to identify what would need the most protection Develop an evacuation plan – Make a plan and decide where you and your family will go in the event of a hurricane.

– Make a plan and decide where you and your family will go in the event of a hurricane. Assemble disaster supplies – Stock your home with non-perishable food items, water, medicine to last each person, cash, battery-powered radio, flashlights, phone charging banks

– Stock your home with non-perishable food items, water, medicine to last each person, cash, battery-powered radio, flashlights, phone charging banks Get an insurance checkup – Call your insurance provider to ensure you have enough homeowners insurance to repair or replace your home.

– Call your insurance provider to ensure you have enough homeowners insurance to repair or replace your home. Strengthen your home – Take the necessary precautions to protect your home from hurricane-force winds.

– Take the necessary precautions to protect your home from hurricane-force winds. Help your neighbor – Call to make sure your neighbor is just as prepared as you, and if not, help them get ready, especially if they are elderly.

– Call to make sure your neighbor is just as prepared as you, and if not, help them get ready, especially if they are elderly. Complete a written plan – Having a written plan on hand will be beneficial and easy to share when having to evacuate and relocate.

If there is a plan in place ahead of time, then watches and warnings will be the least of your worries.

