NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tropical Storm Lee has been upgraded to a hurricane as it continues to strengthen rapidly. Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane, possibly a Category 4 or 5, as it moves north of the Caribbean over the next week. Most models show the storm moving between Bermuda and the U.S. Atlantic Coast, but it is still a little too early to know if it will make landfall or stay over open water. If it were to impact the United States, it is sill 8 to 10 days away, so there is plenty of time to watch how the system evolves.

Either way, this will not pose a threat to anybody along the Gulf Coast.

