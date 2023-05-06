NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Severe thunderstorms made their way across Southeast Louisiana early Saturday morning (May 6th) leaving behind power outages and tree damage.

The affected parishes include St. Charles, East Baton Rouge, St. Tammany, and Orleans. According to reports those in St. Charles and Orleans parish suffered minor damage.

In St. Charles Parish there were reportedly power outages in parts of Montz, Killona and Luling. Power was estimated to have been returned to full capacity by 11:30 a.m.; however, at this time there are reportedly residents still without.

In Orleans Parish the storm made it’s way through the city with strong winds and flooding in some areas. Neutral ground parking is allowed for the remained of the day for residents.

Down in Central City in East Baton Rouge Parish reports show that a tree blew into a home trapping a woman inside. She was able to escape with the help of firefighters.

Firefighters say she suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Over in St. Tammany parish drivers are advised to travel with caution in Mandeville area. According to parish officials there reportedly several downed trees and damaged traffic signals in the area.

There are no reported serious injuries at this time. With storm season starting on June 1st Louisans are reminded to prepare for more natural diesters. Hurricane-preparedness information can be found at noaa.gov/hurricane-prep.

