METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane season is less than a month away and local leaders in Jefferson Parish are preparing.

On Friday (May 5th), the Jefferson Parish Department of Emergency Management, along with other Jefferson Parish departments and partner agencies headed to Delgado Community College Campus in Jefferson for public assisted evacuation exercise.

The exercise acted as a test for the parish plan to assist those with transportation needs. A total of 50 volunteers acted as citizens needing a variety of assistance such as those with special needs, and even citizens with pets in the instance of a natural disaster.

“Be ready because our timelines are getting shorter and shorter, the way mother nature is delivering these storms to us. So it’s very critical that everybody get in the mindset and do the things that you need to do for your family to have a plan,” stated Jefferson Parish President and Director of Emergency Management Joe Valiente.



This evacuation exercise is one the many held by the parish as they prepare for Hurricane season. More information can be found on the parish’s Facebook page.

