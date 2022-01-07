Is your insurance company refusing to pay for Ida repairs? Call this number!

Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four and a half months after Hurricane Ida, tens of thousands of Louisiana homeowners are frustrated by a delay in getting insurance payments to cover the cost of repairs.

On top of that, two insurance companies ran out of money to pay all the claims, leaving about 30,000 homeowners in limbo.

The two companies are State National Fire and Access Home, both based in Louisiana.

A third company is about to fold, but Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says his office is not ready to name the company.

Donelon says he’s found other insurance companies willing to buy those that go bankrupt, and State National Fire and Access Home have already been taken over by a company in Florida.

But in the lag time after the takeover, many homeowners have been unable to get the money they need to make repairs.

‘Donelon says the first course of action for those homeowners is to reach out to the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA), which is a separate state agency from the Department of Insurance.

Donelon says LIGA has state funding to pay up to $500,000 in claims – per policy-holder – and is supposed to fill the gap between a homeowner’s claims for repairs and what the insurance company is willing to pay.

But WGNO talked to homeowners who say that LIGA has not responded to their calls for help, and Donelon promises that his department can get the wheels to move on those stalled claims.

