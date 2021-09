NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — During Wednesday's Hurricane Ida media briefing, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell briefly talked about the off-duty NOPD officer who was shot in the head while driving on Interstate 10 Tuesday night.

Mayor Cantrell reiterated NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson's previous report that the officer was in good spirits and in stable condition at University Medical Center after sustaining a deep graze-wound to his head.