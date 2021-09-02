Watch: Mayor Cantrell says ‘We have a long road ahead of us’

On Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, along with other city leaders and public officials, provided updates related to Hurricane Ida response and recovery.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, along with other city leaders and public officials, provided updates related to Hurricane Ida response and recovery.

On day four of response and recovery, Mayor Cantrell said “We have a long road ahead of us.”

Cantrell notified the community that food, water, and power stations will continue to be provided for anyone who needs it. She encouraged residents to take advantage of the service provided.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure at the City of New Orleans, Ramsey Green also notified the public that things are progressing.

The city is on the right track according to city officials. Areas of the city, including areas of Mid-City, CBD New Orleans East, and Carrolton have some amount of power according to Green.

As for water. Green encourages residents to continue to limit wastewater.

For citizens who want to travel in and out of the city, the MSY Louis Armstrong International Airport is back in business starting today.

Delta Airlines starts today around noon, United Airlines starts tomorrow and the rest of the Airlines start flying over the weekend.

Fuel continues to be a challenge for the public at the time.