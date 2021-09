It has been another hot day Monday across much of the WGNO viewing area. A Heat Advisory continues to remain in effect from 10AM until 6PM with index values between 100-105 degrees for some. Please be intentional in staying as cool as you possibly can.

Rain chances were quite widespread this afternoon on radar, and many spots experienced heavy downpours that could lead localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand, though most of the heaviest downpours have ended. Still, a flood warning is issued across parts of the Northshore and our Mississippi Counties with Pearl River levels above flood stage.