Watch Live: Commissioner Donelon urges insurance companies to cover Ida evacuation expenses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — As Louisiana recovers from Hurricane Ida, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon Orders Insurers to Pay Evacuation Expenses for Hurricane Ida.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is protecting policyholders who evacuated prior to landfall of the hurricane.

Donelon has issued Directive 218, which orders all authorized insurers and all surplus lines insurers to honor the reasonable expenses incurred by their insureds who filed loss of use claims as a result of evacuating from Hurricane Ida.

“Hurricane Ida was a clear and present danger to the citizens of Louisiana,” Commissioner Donelon said. “Officials throughout the region took to the airwaves to get out the message that people needed to leave or stay in a safe place. Insurers must treat the many diverse actions taken by public officials as an order to leave and pay people who have coverage for their expenses.”

Commissioner Donelon explained Directive 218, he also answered questions about the previously issued Emergency Rule 47 and offered guidance to policyholders affected by Hurricane Ida.

Anyone who is facing expenses from Hurricane Ida that are not covered by insurance should apply for Individual Assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. National Flood Insurance Program policies do not cover additional living expenses.