WATCH: Entrepreneur, philanthropist Bethenny Frankel discusses relief efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

Baton Rouge, La (BRPROUD) Entrepreneur and philanthropist Bethenny Frankel is assisting in relief efforts in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 storm is the 5th strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. gulf coast, killing at least 13 people in Louisiana and causing billions of dollars in damages.

Bethenny’s BStrong Initiative partners with Global Empowerment Missions to send relief directly into impacted areas during natural disasters or other humanitarian efforts. At the height of the pandemic, Bethenny coordinated a mass effort to send PPE to Louisiana, as it became a nation-leading hotspot for the virus.

When Hurricane Laura hit southwest Louisiana in August 2020, Bethenny coordinated to have relief kits sent into Lake Charles; providing those impacted with the necessary essentials to survive while being displaced.

Bethenny joined BRPROUD’s Kourtney Williams and Gerron Jordan to talk about her latest relief efforts in southeast Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

To learn more about BStrong, or Global Empowerment Missions, click here.