Waste Management to continue limited services in New Orleans, St. James Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents in parts of southern Louisiana will soon have limited access to waste services following Hurricane Ida.

Waste Management has announced that services will resume in New Orleans on Thursday, September 2 as roads become more accessible.

Services will also resume in St. James Parish on Thursday as the roads permit. Additionally, two temporary trash drop-off sites will open in Gramercy and Lutcher (locations listed below).

Residents in this area can drop off household garbage at either location. Drop-off locations will be open daily until Saturday, September 4. Staff will be present to assist visitors.

There is a limit of four trash cans or eight bags per vehicle.

Affected customers can visit the Waste Management website for additional information about impacted service routes.

Household waste includes items such as food refuse, diapers, and other regular garbage items. These items should be separated from storm debris, which includes tree limbs, carpet and carpet padding, aluminum and wood fencing, and household appliances. Debris should be placed curbside in separate piles.

Drop-Off Locations

East Bank Gramercy City Hall – Parking Lot 120 N Montz Ave, Gramercy, LA 70052 Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



West Bank St. James Parish Reception Hall 2455 LA-18, Vacherie, LA 70090 Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

