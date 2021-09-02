Video: Ochsner flight team breaks record in Hurricane Ida rescue transports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Since Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana on August 29, Ochsner healthcare heroes have been working around the clock to evacuate and transport the state’s most critically ill patients, from babies to the elderly, out of harm’s way as some hospital’s facilities became damaged.

The group is Ochsner’s Flight Team, and in the past several days they have facilitated more than 100 transfers since evacuating hospitals starting Monday. That includes one team that surpasses a daily record in the 20+ year history of the crew. They’ve remained busy the past few days.

Photo Courtesy: Della Hasselle Ochsner Health

Photo Courtesy:Della Hasselle Ochsner Health

Photo Courtesy:Della Hasselle Ochsner Health

Photo Courtesy:Della Hasselle Ochsner Health

Photo Courtesy:Della Hasselle Ochsner Health

On Tuesday, the team did 11 transports which was a record in the 20+ year history of Ochsner Flight care

The transported patients to 3 different states in the same day (Texas, LA, and MS)

In the last 2 days, 19 of the patients were critically ill.

Since EMS across the state is backed up, they are making ground trips in between.

Types of patients being transported by Flight Care: Laboring mothers, trauma patients, cardiac patients, children

Evacuated destinations: OMC-BR, Baptist, OMC-JH, Hancock, Texas Childrens, Lakeview Regional, Rush Foundation

Equipment/resources needed: LVADs, ventilators, isolettes

There is no Team A or Team B with flight care. Whoever is scheduled during an event, they stay for the duration and then ones not scheduled come to support immediately after the storm passed.