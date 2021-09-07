Two more storm-related deaths confirmed in St. Tammany Parish, Ida death toll now at 15

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two more deaths related to Hurricane Ida have been announced more than a week after the storm tore through southern Louisiana.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health tweeted that the St. Tammany Parish coroner confirmed two people died in the parish following the Ida aftermath.

Sadly, LDH can confirm two more storm-related deaths. The St. Tammany Parish coroner has confirmed two deaths that are considered storm-related: — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 7, 2021

One death was a 68-year-old man who reportedly fell off a roof while making repairs to damage caused by winds.

The second was a 71-year-old woman who died due to a lack of oxygen during the extended power outage.

These two deaths bring the Ida death toll to 15.