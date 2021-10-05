TRAILERS ON THE WAY: When to expect travel trailers for Hurricane Ida victims.

Find out when officials plan to have trailers in place.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Thousands of homes are needing repairs. Some will have to be completely rebuilt because of Hurricane Ida.

While the homes in those impacted areas are being repaired, the state is offering a sheltering program option, offering travel trailers.

This program is intended to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus while allowing families to live close to where they are rebuilding.

The goal is to have the first state-owned travel trailers staged in the designated parishes within the week. Teams will begin assessing both group and private location sites.

People are currently living in unsafe or unsanitary housing because of Hurricane Ida, which Governor John Bel Edwards says, “…is not acceptable.” Residents are still without water, air conditioning, and power at Ground Zero in south Louisiana. “Housing is the biggest challenge facing those affected by this devastating storm, and our state-run sheltering program is a safe, creative, temporary solution to get more people closer to their homes as they rebuild,” Gov. Edwards said.

The program will be available, not only for Ida victims but, also for those who still need housing after hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

To register, just go online to IdaShelteringLA.com or, register over the phone by calling 844-268-0301. In addition, residents can find out the availability of shelters in their areas by texting “LA shelter” to 898-211.