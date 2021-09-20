‘Tide Loads of Hope’ brings Hurricane Ida relief with mobile laundromat service

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) — The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, was deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida throughout Louisiana.

The mobile laundry vehicles in Louisiana have been providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent hurricane. Residents were able to bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried, and folded free of charge.

All washable clothing types were accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

“We’ve had people come up and they say they haven’t had clean clothes in a couple of weeks, it’s heartbreaking to see the conditions that people are experiencing, the stress they are experiencing,” said team member Laura Karnes.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, Procter and Gamble also distributed free personal care kits with everyday essentials as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs in the affected areas impacted by the disaster.

For more than 15 years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided free laundry services to families affected by disasters. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Tide Loads of Hope is a mobile laundromat that can complete hundreds of loads of laundry per day.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the program has benefitted over 90,000 families across the U.S. and Canada.

In the last couple of weeks, Tide Loads of Hope has washed 2,500 loads of laundry for those in need.

Sunday is the last day Tide Loads of Hope will be operating, however, Matthew 25 Ministries will still be shipping essential supplies to the area to support hurricane relief.