Terrebonne Parish: Schools will open back up in phases

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — With Hurricane Ida recovery underway nearly three weeks after the storm, a question that follows destruction is when schools will reopen.

In Terrebonne Parish, the school district announced Friday that schools will begin reopening on Monday, September 27. However, not all schools will open at the same time, but rather in phases.

Because many schools in the district are still without power, TPSD says that this creates a challenge in setting a reopening date as they are unsure when the power will be restored. No school will open without electricity.

In addition to lacking power, many Terrebonne Parish schools sustained notable damage following Ida. Some schools will be paired with others until they can fully operate, including:

South Terrebonne High

Ellender Memorial High

Upper Little Caillou

Elementary,

Grand Caillou Elementary.

Phase 1: September 27

The following schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, September 27:

Bayou Black Elementary

H. L. Bourgeois High (7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon)

Broadmoor Elementary

Caldwell Middle

Coteau-Bayou Blue Elementary

Gibson Elementary

Honduras Elementary

Houma Jr. High

Lisa Park Elementary

Oakshire Elementary

Schriever Elementary

Southdown Elementary

Terrebonne High (7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon)

Village East Elementary

Phase 2: September 28

All Ellender Memorial High students will go to Terrebonne High Terrebonne High students will attend from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and EMHS students will attend from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All South Terrebonne High students will go to H. L. Bourgeois High HLB students will attend from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and STHS students will attend from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Phase 3: September 29

Upper Little Caillou Elementary Pre-K through 1st grade will go to Village East Elementary 2nd – 4th grade will go to Montegut Elementary

Grand Caillou Elementary Pre-K & Kindergarten will go to Honduras Elementary 1st – 4th grade will go to Dularge Elementary



Phase 4

Crews are working to restore electricity and assess any remaining issues at the TPSD schools not listed in the plan, but officials are hopeful the schools can be brought back online soon.

The school district adds that the plan will be changed accordingly if more issues are discovered.

For more updates, visit www.tpsd.org.