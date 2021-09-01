Tangipahoa Parish Landfill will reopen on Thursday, September 2

Hurricane Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norco storm damage

Norco storm damage

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the Tangipahoa Parish Landfill is now scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the landfill will be working extended hours for the next three days.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3, hours of operation will be from 6:30 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, the landfill will be open from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Miller said crews will also work on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6), from 6:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The landfill is the first of Tangipahoa Parish Government’s offices to resume operations in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Miller said all other TPG offices will remain closed through Friday, Sept. 3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News