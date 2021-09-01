Tangipahoa Parish Landfill will reopen on Thursday, September 2

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the Tangipahoa Parish Landfill is now scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the landfill will be working extended hours for the next three days.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3, hours of operation will be from 6:30 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, the landfill will be open from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Miller said crews will also work on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6), from 6:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The landfill is the first of Tangipahoa Parish Government’s offices to resume operations in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Miller said all other TPG offices will remain closed through Friday, Sept. 3.