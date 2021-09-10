Some Jefferson Parish schools won’t open until October. See the full return schedule here.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, September 10, Jefferson Parish Schools announced its tentative timeline for reopening schools following the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Louisiana’s largest school system is planning a tiered reopening based on when schools are deemed safe for students and employees. The first day for students at tier 1 schools is planned for September 20, tier 2 schools September 24, and tier 3 schools October 1.

“Our main goal has always been to safely reopen schools and as quickly as possible,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray.

“Public schools are a cornerstone of a strong, well-functioning community. Our schools exist to provide children with the education they deserve to succeed in life and make our world a better place. At a more basic level, schools provide a sense of normalcy and a safe place for children during the day.”

JP Schools reopening schedule

JP Schools says they are utilizing a tiered reopening due to the varying nature of damage at schools in the district. The plan is listed as tentative because it relies on the timeline of contractors for releasing school buildings back to the district. Contractors will release schools to the district as they meet safety, environmental, and operational standards. These timelines are subject to change based on the buildings meeting safety standards.

Grand Isle School, Leo Kerner Elementary, Fisher Middle-High will not be part of the general reopening tiers due to the significant impact of the storm in Grand Isle and Lafitte. The district will directly communicate reopening plans with those employees and families prior to any public announcement.

Jefferson Parish charter schools will not be a part of the reopening tiers. Those schools will directly communicate individual reopening plans with their employees and families.

All school-based employees will report to work on their regular schedule based on their school’s tier. Itinerant employees will be notified next week by their supervisor about a report to work date. If staff members have extenuating circumstances, they should contact their supervisor.

“I’m grateful to our employees, families, School Board, Jefferson Parish officials, and community partners for their support as we navigate through this difficult time together,” said Dr. Gray. “Even with buildings closed and many of our personal lives turned upside down, we have continued to show up for children, colleagues, and families. I know we will keep moving forward together.”