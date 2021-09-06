Shaggy’s providing free meal for Louisiana evacuees

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The teams at Shaggy’s restaurants are working to help Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana by providing them a free meal.

“To anyone who evacuated from Louisiana to Mississippi and Florida: We got you. This Thursday and Friday, September 2 & 3, all Louisiana evacuees get a cheeseburger and draft beer on us! Our waters are your waters,” the company stated in an Instagram post.

The following locations will provide the free meals:

Shaggy’s Biloxi Beach – 1763 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, MS 39531

Shaggy’s Gulfport Beach – 1724 East Beach Boulevard, Gulfport, MS 39501

Shaggy’s Pass Harbor – 120 South Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571

Shaggy’s On The Rez – 1733 Spillway Road, Brandon, MS 39047

Shaggy’s Pensacola Beach – 701 Pensacola Beach Boulevard, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561