Rouses Market’s now open — full list here

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Rouses Market has re-opened more than 30 locations, just 3 days after Hurricane Ida caused catastrophic damage across much of Southern Louisiana.

The following locations are open as of Wednesday, September 1, though operating hours may be limited:

*Westbank*

Rouses Market #36- Algiers

Rouses Market #38- Belle Chasse

Rouses Market #49- Gretna

Rouses Market #79- Marrero

*New Orleans/ Metairie*

Rouses Market #25 (Veterans Blvd.) Metairie

Rouses Market #26 – (Tchoupitoulas St) Nola

Rouses Market #27 – (Airline) Metairie

Rouses Market #28 – (Clearview Pkwy.) Metairie

Rouses Market #29 – (Carrollton Ave.) Nola

Rouses Market #35 – (Franklin Ave.) Nola

Rouses Market #46 – (Baronne St.) Nola

Rouses Market #83 – (Freret) Nola

*Northshore*

Rouses Market #20 – Covington

Rouses Market #21- Mandeville

Rouses Market #22- Slidell

Rouses Market #31- Covington

Rouses Market #32- Mandeville

Rouses Market #37- Slidell

Rouses Market #57- Ponchatoula

Rouses Market #61- Hammond

Rouses Market #75- Covington

*Bayou*

Rouses Market #4 – (E. Park Ave.) Houma

Rouses Market #6 – (West Main St.) Houma

Rouses Market #10 – Morgan City

Rouses Market #15 – (St. Charles St.) Houma

Rouses Market #16 – (N. Canal Blvd.) Thibodaux

Rouses Market #59 – (S. Acadia Rd.) Thibodaux

*Baton Rouge Area*

Rouses Market #55- Denham Springs

Rouses Market #58- (Long Farm)Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #60- Zachary

Rouses Market #62- (Drusilla Ln.) Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #63- Prairieville

Rouses Market #65- Gonzales

Rouses Market #68 – Plaquemine

Rouses Market #69- (Bluebonnet) Baton Rouge

Rouses Market #70- (Arlington Place) Baton Rouge