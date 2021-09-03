Reserve residents look to federal government to stand up for small towns in Ida recovery

RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — President Biden’s first stop in St. John Parish was the small town of Reserve WGNO’S LBJ spoke to the people there about what they hope the President will deliver.

“Everything mostly is about Laplace, New Orleans Grand Isle, Plaquemines, Lafourche, all that. I mean, down here we survive ourselves,” Reserve resident Mike Bossier explained.



The small town of Reserve doesn’t have the big name as others, but their pain and damages are the same.

“It’s rough living in this heat and I have small children,” added resident Iran Joseph Darensbourg.



President Biden flew into Reserve on Marine One, and drove out just as quickly, but Reserve residents had messages they wished he’d heard.



“Mr. President, I’d like to get my house fixed,” said resident John Alexander.

Pearl Singleton

“Mr. President, I want my lights on,” added Pearl Singleton, who also calls Reserve home.

Those are some of the same requests throughout the region, but there’s more.

“I think the president needs to get on FEMA to help the little towns like ours,” Bossier explained. “I know everybody has fouls with FEMA and we haven’t even seen a FEMA person around here at all.”



“Mr. President, I need you to be more hands-on with the small communities,” said Darsbourg. “I feel like we’re the red-headed stepchild of the parishes.”

The residents of Reserve love their small community and they just need a hang getting things fixed. A soft spot for our crew has been to focus on the people actually doing the work — regardless of what big picture goals or projects the federal government may have. A local church on Airline Highway had also been giving away supplies all day along with dinner for area residents.