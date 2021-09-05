Replacement SNAP funds approved for select Louisiana parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — SNAP recipients in parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida will soon receive an allowance to replace lost and spoiled food.

On Sunday, the Department of Children & Family Services announced SNAP recipients of 18 Louisiana parishes will automatically be issued 55% of their monthly allotment for August.

DCS reports that funds will be loaded onto recipients’ SNAP EBT cards by September 11.

The 18 parishes approved for automatic repayment include:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

In other impacted parishes, SNAP recipients who lost food purchased with an EBT card due to the power outage can request benefits by submitting a signed SNAP 38 form to DCFS.

Clients may need to submit documentation from their utility company verifying their power outage. Because processing these documents can take some time, DCFS encourages residents to submit their requests to their utility company as soon as possible.

The deadline for requesting replacements due to Hurricane Ida is September 28.