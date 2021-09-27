Phase 2 of DSNAP begins today. Is your Parish eligible?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is beginning phase two of interviews for families in approved parishes seeking aid after Hurricane Ida. The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) provides food assistance to eligible households who may struggle to pay for groceries after a disaster.

Though pre-registration is not required, it will speed up the phone application process. Pre-register HERE.

Determined by your last lame and parish, if it is your turn to apply via phone call, you may do so by calling 1-888-524-3578. Before calling for their interview, applicants should get financial documents together. A list of the required documents can be found HERE.

Eligibility is determined based on income level, and those who already receive SNAP benefits cannot apply for DSNAP. Most applicants will be told on the phone immediately after completing their application and interview if they are approved or not.

For more information on DSNAP, visit the Department of Children and Family Services website here.

OPEN NOW

PHASE 2 – September 27-October 2

Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St. Martin (lower St. Martin Parish ZIPs only 70339 & 70380), St. Mary and Tangipahoa

Day 1 (Monday, September 27) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, September 28) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, September 29) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, September 30) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, October 1) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes.

Day 6 (Saturday, October 2) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes.

FINAL PHASE

PHASE 3 – October 4-9

Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne

Day 1 (Monday, October 4) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, October 5) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, October 6) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, October 7) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, October 8) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes.

Day 6 (Saturday, October 9) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 3 parishes.

COMPLETED

PHASE 1 – September 20-25

E. Baton Rouge, E. Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, W. Baton Rouge and W. Feliciana

Day 1 (Monday, September 20) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, September 21) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, September 22) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, September 23) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, September 24) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes.

Day 6 (Saturday, September 25) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes.