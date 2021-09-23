OPSO to deliver water and food to Ida victims in Golden Meadow

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WGNO) — More than 10 pallets of water and food will be delivered to Hurricane Ida victims by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, officers will visit the town of Golden Meadow to hand out items including chips and energy bars at the First Baptist Church.

OPSO reports the items were donated by Whole Foods Market.

A police escort will lead two OPSO stake trucks into town from Trident Supply LLC in New Orleans at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Phil Stelly by calling 504-940-7267 or emailing stellyp@opso.us.