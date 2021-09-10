Operation Blue Roof eligible to 25 parishes affected by Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that the US Army Corps of Engineers has expanded Operation Blue Roof to all 25 parishes eligible for FEMA individual assistance.

Parishes eligible include:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

For more information or to apply, visit http://blueroof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.