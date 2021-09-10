Operation Blue Roof eligible to 25 parishes affected by Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that the US Army Corps of Engineers has expanded Operation Blue Roof to all 25 parishes eligible for FEMA individual assistance.
Parishes eligible include:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberia
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Pointe Coupee
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Washington
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
For more information or to apply, visit http://blueroof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.