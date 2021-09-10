Operation Blue Roof eligible to 25 parishes affected by Ida

Hurricane Ida

Operation Blue Roof in effect after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that the US Army Corps of Engineers has expanded Operation Blue Roof to all 25 parishes eligible for FEMA individual assistance.

Parishes eligible include:

  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana
  • Iberia
  • Iberville
  • Jefferson
  • Lafourche
  • Livingston
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • Pointe Coupee
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. Helena
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Martin
  • St. Mary
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne
  • Washington
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

For more information or to apply, visit http://blueroof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.

