Now in Louisville, two Louisiana natives show love for Hurricane Ida victims 800 miles away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WGNO) — They say home is where the heart is, and luckily, two South Louisiana natives now living in Kentucky have big love for where they came from.

Matt Lambert and Amanda Brown, now living in Louisville, are collecting items for Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana. The two are spearheading an effort that has gathered a multitude of food, clothes, and other supplies at St. Gabriel Catholic School.

“I’ve always felt that Louisville was the best of the North and the South together — the hospitality of the South but with the frame of mind of the North together,” explained Brown, a Lafourche native. “I think the giving and the generosity of the community here speaks volumes to that.”

“Here at St. Gabriel, we have just been overwhelmed with the amount of the Louisville area to support our friends down in South Louisiana. It says a lot about our community up here to know that they will go out of their way to support people they’ve never met 800 miles away,” added Lambert, who is originally from New Orleans.

On Saturday, the items will be loaded into a donated tractor-trailer and shipped down to Sacred Heart Church in Cut-Off. The items will arrive around noon.