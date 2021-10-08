NOLA-PS to provide care packages, resources to Ida victims this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Public Schools announced the school district will distribute hundreds of resources to Hurricane Ida victims this weekend.

On Saturday morning, more than 600 care packages will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Supplies include cleaning supplies, household goods, school supplies, and social and emotional support resources.

Event Details

Saturday, October 9 at 10:00 AM

Mahalia Jackson Elementary School (2405 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70113)

NOLA-PS reports supplies were donated by the AASA, The School Superintendents Association, Wal-Mart, the City of New Orleans, and individuals across the country.

In addition to the care packages, more than 350 book bundles will be given away to families by Louisiana Reads. The event is an effort to introduce the community to the new Center for Literacy & Learning, a free direct service to families in the area.

Representatives with the NCAA will also be on-site to provide giveaways and deliver information on its upcoming “Read to the Final Four” campaign. The organization is challenging NOLA-PS students to read as many books as possible leading up to the Final Four in April 2022.

NOLA-PS says staff with the District’s Office of Student Support and Attendance will be on-site to help families whose child(ren) struggle with:

Homelessness or housing instability

Severe mental/behavioral health challenges

Persistent, ongoing discipline issues

Chronically absent or truant

Discharge from psychiatric and/or medical facilities

Involvement in the juvenile or criminal justice system

For more information on Saturday’s event, contact ossainfo@nolapublicschools.com.