New emergency protocols approved for New Orleans senior living facilities

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After some terrible outcomes with Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Council passed new regulations for senior facilities.

Ordinance 33,452 and Resolution R-21-388 were approved by the council on Thursday. The legislation reportedly extends many emergency protocols of senior living facilities — a topic that became a central issue in New Orleans after five tenants died following Hurricane Ida.

After the storm, five senior tenants died, more than 600 residents were evacuated by the city health department, and nine facilities were closed — including six owned by the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Across the state, even facilities had their licenses revoked by the Louisiana Department of Health.

According to a statement issued by Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who sponsored the policy, the law extends many of the city’s nursing home emergency protocols to independent and residential living facilities.

“Immediately after Hurricane Ida, I saw firsthand the negligence of our City’s most vulnerable – seniors and those with disabilities – when checking in on all the senior centers and independent living apartments in my district,” Palmer said in the announcement. “Many of the tenants were physically or financially unable to evacuate, and the owners and operators of the properties left them in inhumane conditions to fend for themselves. I’d like to thank my fellow councilmembers and the City’s Health Department for their collaboration on this legislation that helps establish a clear line of communication ahead of the next disaster and ensure this never happens again.”

According to the policies, living centers with six or more facilities focused on caring for seniors or people with disabilities to:

Have a point of contact who must always remain on-site (24/7) during declared emergencies

Provide daily updates to the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security once an emergency order has been activated, and immediate updates in case of evacuation

Submit emergency operations and evacuation plans to Safety and Permits and to all tenants

Renew their city licenses annually

City health director Jennifer Avegno says the new regulations are about increasing cooperation — not about placing blame.

These procedures also apply to care centers with at least half of their units dedicated to permanent supportive housing. The law goes into effect on November 20, just 10 days before the end of hurricane season.