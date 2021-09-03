Meal distribution in Algiers happening today (Friday)

ALGIERS, La. — On Friday afternoon, District “C” Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer will be partnering with NOLA Ready, Second Harvest Food Bank, World Central Kitchen, and Culture Aid NOLA to provide meals and water for residents impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The meal distribution is happening on Friday, September 3. The emergency meal distribution site is located at Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton Street, in Algiers and will be available from 1 PM to 4 PM.

A cooling station will also be available for those who need it. No documentation is required to receive supplies or to utilize the charging stations.

Volunteers are still needed to assist with setup and distribution at the Arthur Monday Center. If you would like to volunteer, call Zach Monroe at (504) 508-0783.