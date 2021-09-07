McDonald’s ‘McRig’ to roll into New Orleans this week and distribute thousands of meals

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another site for post-Ida meal distribution has been added to the list for south Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Ida.

On Wednesday, the McRig, a tractor-trailer housing a nearly complete McDonald’s kitchen, will make its way into New Orleans to help feed first responders, energy workers, and hurricane victims.

The meals include cheeseburgers, French fries, apple slices, and bottled water.

Meals will be available from Wednesday, September 8 until Saturday, September 11. The distribution site is located at the McDonald’s at 1918 North Broad St. in New Orleans.

Pickup will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Following safety protocol and CDC guidelines, restaurant employees will hand out the meals through a makeshift drive-thru set up on the restaurant parking lot. They will also help guide traffic through the parking lot to help traffic move as quickly as possible.

“There are so many people who are working to rebuild our community and their lives,” said Chris Bardell, a local McDonald’s owner and operator. “As soon as we saw the extent of the devastation to our community and our own restaurants, we started working to bring the McRig to New Orleans to help take care of the city that means so much to us.”

The McRig has made multiple appearances following natural disasters, including in Lake Charles following Hurricane Irma in 2020 (pictured).

“This community is strong and we will rebuild and be even stronger. That is who we are in New Orleans, and we as local McDonald’s owner/operators are proud to be a part of this community. You will not find finer, harder working people anywhere,” Bardelll added.