Mattress Direct to distribute 800 meals to community on Friday

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Although Hurricane Ida blew through Louisiana more than two weeks ago, many residents are still without power, water, and food. However, a team effort by Mattress Direct and two local churches will help feed the hungry later this week.

Beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday (September 17), 800 hot meals will be distributed to the community at the Mattress Direct store in Houma. The store is located at 1788 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Anyone in need of food is encouraged to stop by.

The event is a partnership between Mattress Direct, Life Church and Healing Place Church.

For more information, contact Mattress Direct President Lee Burns at 225-590-3535.