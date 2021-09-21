Massive grill to roll into Houma this weekend for free grilled sausage

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A 65-foot grill will roll into Louisiana this weekend as Hurricane Ida recovery efforts continue.

On Friday, the Johnsonville Big Taste Grill will serve up free grilled sausage in Houma. Weighing more than 53,000 pounds, the company reports the grill can cook up to 2,000 sausages per hour.

The grill will begin at Cannata’s in Houma on Friday and will move to Rouses on Saturday and Sunday.

Locations

Friday (9/24): Cannata’s, 6307 West Park Ave, Huoma, LA 70364

Saturday (9/25): Rouses #6, 5818 West Main Street, Houma, LA 70360

Sunday (9/26): Rouses #6, 5818 West Main Street, Houma, LA 70360

Locations will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.