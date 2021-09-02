Martin Wine Cellar reopens all four locations following Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans wine cellar has reopened its doors after Hurricane Ida’s winds ripped through southern Louisiana.

On Wednesday, Martin Wine Cellar announced that its New Orleans location would be back open for business after assessing the damage caused by Ida.

Martin Cellar has also announced that both of its Baton Rouge locations have reopened following the storm, deeming all four of the chain’s locations fully accessible.

Hours

Metairie and Uptown New Orleans locations: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both Baton Rouge locations: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Keep up with Martin Wine Cellar by following the business’ Facebook page.