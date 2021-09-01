Mandeville lakefront cleaning up and making repairs after Ida

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida’s surge no longer covers Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville. The storm’s water and wind left a layer of mud in the area along with all kinds of wind damage.

For many of the buildings that were sufficiently raised, the job of cleaning the storm’s mud simply requires a little pressure washing below the buildings. But lower buildings now have missing windows and doors from the storm surge, and the mud covers much of what’s inside them.

Also, many of the homes and businesses are missing shingles or have other roof damage from the storm’s high wind. Neighbors are waiting for power to be restored, but many trees are still blocking roads or leaning against power poles, blocking access for repair crews.

We spoke to a few business owners in the area. Some fared better that others. To see their stories, click on the video at the top of this page.