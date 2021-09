NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, a mandatory curfew was enacted for the city of New Orleans as disaster relief from Hurricane Ida continues.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the city-wide curfew after power outages and structural damage flooded the city.

The curfew lasts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily with the exception of emergency relief crews working in and around Orleans Parish.

View the full proclamation issuing the mandatory curfew here.