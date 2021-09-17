Local law office offers free food and legal consultations to hurricane victims

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Another act of kindness after Hurricane Ida — Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys were giving away legal advice and food on Friday.
More than 1,000 boxed lunches and 20 pallets of bottled water were given away in Laplace. Those who handed out food say the experience is making a difference in the community.
“It was eye-opening because even with my staff, they don’t have roofs, one of them just got power,” attorney Mike Brandner explained. “Hearing their stories is frightening. The first time we did this, I didn’t think we’d get a response. We got 750 and each week, we’ll do a little more.”
In addition to offering free food, the attorneys were on stand-by to provide free hurricane claim insurance consultations to homeowners and small businesses.
