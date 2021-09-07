LIST: Free meals and supplies available this week

METAIRIE, La. — More than one week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Southern Louisiana, much of the impacted area is still without electricity. Boil Water Advisories also make for difficult cooking conditions. In response to the current situation, many organizations have come together to offer hot meals, water, and other supplies, all free of charge.

The list below will be updated as new locations are announced.

Church of the King – Kenner Drive-thru distributions for lunch at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 7 – Friday, September 10 1405 W. Esplanade Ave. (west side of Esplanade mall)



GW Fins – New Orleans Tuesday, September 7 Meet at front door to be handed a meal These meals will consist of a sandwich, pickle, chips, salad, and a bottle of water 808 Bienville Street, between Bourbon and Dauphine Streets



Johnny Jacobs – Marrero Tuesday, September 7 11:00 a.m. until supplies run out Supplies expected: Water, Diapers, Baby formula, Shelf stable meals and nonperishable food, Possible disaster boxes



Lowe’s Home Improvement – Hammond Tuesday, September 7 – Friday, September 10 3007 Highway 190 West, Hammond, LA 70401 Lunch pickup is daily at 11:30 am



Tangi Academy – Hammond Tuesday, September 7 – Friday, September 10 43052 Yokum Rd, Hammond, LA 70403 Dinner pickup is daily at 4:00 pm



New Orleans Ice and water distribution Tuesday, September 7 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM 4930 Washington Ave, New Orleans

