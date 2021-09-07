LIST: Free meals and supplies available this week

METAIRIE, La. — More than one week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Southern Louisiana, much of the impacted area is still without electricity. Boil Water Advisories also make for difficult cooking conditions. In response to the current situation, many organizations have come together to offer hot meals, water, and other supplies, all free of charge.
The list below will be updated as new locations are announced.
- Church of the King – Kenner
- Drive-thru distributions for lunch at noon and dinner at 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 7 – Friday, September 10
- 1405 W. Esplanade Ave. (west side of Esplanade mall)
- GW Fins – New Orleans
- Tuesday, September 7
- Meet at front door to be handed a meal
- These meals will consist of a sandwich, pickle, chips, salad, and a bottle of water
- 808 Bienville Street, between Bourbon and Dauphine Streets
- Johnny Jacobs – Marrero
- Tuesday, September 7
- 11:00 a.m. until supplies run out
- Supplies expected: Water, Diapers, Baby formula, Shelf stable meals and nonperishable food, Possible disaster boxes
- Lowe’s Home Improvement – Hammond
- Tuesday, September 7 – Friday, September 10
- 3007 Highway 190 West, Hammond, LA 70401
- Lunch pickup is daily at 11:30 am
- Tangi Academy – Hammond
- Tuesday, September 7 – Friday, September 10
- 43052 Yokum Rd, Hammond, LA 70403
- Dinner pickup is daily at 4:00 pm
- New Orleans
- Ice and water distribution
- Tuesday, September 7
- 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- 4930 Washington Ave, New Orleans