LIST: Disaster SNAP (DSNAP) approved for 25 Louisiana parishes following Ida impact

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received federal approval to begin distributing disaster nutritional funding for residents impacted by Hurricane Ida.

On Tuesday, the USDA approved the disaster supplemental nutritional assistance program (DSNAP) for the following Louisiana parishes and zip codes:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin (only lower St. Martin parish ZIP codes 70339 and 70380)

St. Mary

St. Tammany Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

DCFS reports that the interview process will run in three phases beginning on Monday, September 20. USDA regulations prohibit DSNAP operations until:

All other disaster food services (including PODs and Disaster Household Distribution) have ended

Power and telephone services are restored

Mail delivery is in operation

Grocery stores are back open

DSNAP provides food assistance to eligible households who do not currently receive regular SNAP benefits and need help buying groceries following a disaster or loss of income.

To receive DSNAP approval, the State of Louisiana must request that the federal government initiate the program, but can only make the request after the president activates the Stafford Act and approves the parish for Individual Assistance.

SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and should not apply.

Learn more about DSNAP and the application process and requirements by clicking here.