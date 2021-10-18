LIST: Disaster Recovery Centers open for Hurricane Ida relief

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Hurricane Ida recovery continues in Southeast Louisiana, FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC’s) to help survivors get back on their feet. FEMA reports the centers provide opportunities for victims to speak in person with a recovery specialist.
While some DRC’s are being relocated to provide resources to people in Louisiana’s affected areas, hurricane survivors are not limited to their home parish and can visit any center for the same help.
All centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily unless otherwise noted.
ASCENSION PARISH
- Gonzales Mental Health Center
- 1112 E. Ascension Complex Blvd, Gonzales, LA 70737
ASSUMPTION PARISH
- Assumption Community Center
- 4910 Hwy 308, Napoleonville, LA 70390
- Grand Isle Multiplex
- 3101 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA 70358
- Jean Lafitte Senior Center
- 4927 Treasure Blvd., Lafitte, LA 70067
- Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jefferson Health Department
- 1855 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072
LAFOURCHE PARISH
- LPG Government Complex
- 4876 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394
- Geaux Pass
- 1821 S Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow, LA, 70357
ORLEANS PARISH
- New Orleans Public Library – Main Branch
- 219 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70112
- Open Monday through Thursdasyfrom 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Open Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Closed Sundays
PLAQUEMINES PARISH
- Plaquemines Government Complex
- 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd, Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- YMCA Port Sulphur
- 278 Civic Center, Port Sulphur, LA 70083
- Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Closed Saturday and Sunday
ST. BERNARD PARISH
- Edward Dufresne Community Center Parking Lot
- 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, LA 70070
ST. JAMES PARISH
- Convent Community Center
- 5775 Hwy. 44, Convent, LA 70723
ST. JOHN PARISH
- St. John the Baptist Parish Library Parking Lot
- 2979 LA-18, Edgard, LA 70049
- Garyville Library Parking Lot
- 111 Historic Front Street, Garyville, LA 70051
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
- Fritchie Park Gym
- 905 West Howze Beach Rd., Slidell, LA 70458
- Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
- Closed Sunday
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
- 5th Ward Recreational District Parking lot
- 31676 LA-16, Amite, LA 70442
- Tangipahoa Parish Library–Hammond
- 314 E. Thomas Street, Hammond, LA 70401
- Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
TERREBONNE PARISH
- Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center
- 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma, LA 70360
WASHINGTON PARISH
- American Legion Home
- 63349 LA-10, Bogalusa, LA 70427