LIST: Disaster Recovery Centers open for Hurricane Ida relief

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Hurricane Ida recovery continues in Southeast Louisiana, FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC’s) to help survivors get back on their feet. FEMA reports the centers provide opportunities for victims to speak in person with a recovery specialist.

While some DRC’s are being relocated to provide resources to people in Louisiana’s affected areas, hurricane survivors are not limited to their home parish and can visit any center for the same help.

All centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily unless otherwise noted.

ASCENSION PARISH

Gonzales Mental Health Center

1112 E. Ascension Complex Blvd, Gonzales, LA 70737

ASSUMPTION PARISH

Assumption Community Center

4910 Hwy 308, Napoleonville, LA 70390

JEFFERSON PARISH

Grand Isle Multiplex

3101 LA-1, Grand Isle, LA 70358

Jean Lafitte Senior Center

4927 Treasure Blvd., Lafitte, LA 70067

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson Health Department

1855 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072

LAFOURCHE PARISH

LPG Government Complex

4876 LA-1, Raceland, LA 70394

Geaux Pass

1821 S Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow, LA, 70357

ORLEANS PARISH

New Orleans Public Library – Main Branch

219 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70112

Open Monday through Thursdasyfrom 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Open Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Closed Sundays

PLAQUEMINES PARISH

Plaquemines Government Complex

333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd, Belle Chasse, LA 70037

YMCA Port Sulphur

278 Civic Center, Port Sulphur, LA 70083

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

ST. BERNARD PARISH

Edward Dufresne Community Center Parking Lot

274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling, LA 70070

ST. JAMES PARISH

Convent Community Center

5775 Hwy. 44, Convent, LA 70723

ST. JOHN PARISH

St. John the Baptist Parish Library Parking Lot

2979 LA-18, Edgard, LA 70049

Garyville Library Parking Lot

111 Historic Front Street, Garyville, LA 70051

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Fritchie Park Gym

905 West Howze Beach Rd., Slidell, LA 70458

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Closed Sunday

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

5th Ward Recreational District Parking lot

31676 LA-16, Amite, LA 70442

Tangipahoa Parish Library – Hammond

– 314 E. Thomas Street, Hammond, LA 70401

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Sunday

TERREBONNE PARISH

Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center

346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma, LA 70360

WASHINGTON PARISH

American Legion Home

63349 LA-10, Bogalusa, LA 70427