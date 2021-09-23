Lafreniere Park to reopen this weekend in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — One of Jefferson Parish’s most popular parks will once again be open to the public.

On Thursday, officials with Jefferson Parish announced the park will reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday (September 25) — just shy of four weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through Southeast Louisiana.

Because the storm damaged the park’s lighting system, Lafreniere will close at 7 p.m. daily compared to its usual time of 9 p.m.

Jefferson Parish officials say that it is unclear when the lighting damage will be repaired, however, park hours may be adjusted following restoration.

