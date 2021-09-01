Jefferson Parish trash and debris collection — What you need to know

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Residents in Jefferson Parish will soon have partial waste services restored following Hurricane Ida’s destruction throughout southern Louisiana.

TRASH PICK-UP

Officials announced that on Monday, September 6, trash pick-up will resume on a limited basis. Determining factors include driver availability, how accessible roadways are, and where power lines are still down.

Trash must be bagged and placed on the curbside in tipper carts only.

Due to the severity of the storm, there may be delays and pick-up may not occur on normal collection days.

Trash drop-off sites will also remain closed until Monday.

DEBRIS COLLECTION

Debris collection throughout Jefferson Parish will also begin Monday.

Tree debris must be piled separately from construction/demolition debris (including fence boards).

Piles should be clear of any infrastructure, including power lines, water meters, mailboxes, and fire hydrants.

JP officials say that collection trucks may not pick up all of a resident’s debris at once, but instead will return to collect the remaining debris if placed at the curb prior to the final days of debris clean-up.

Bagged debris will be picked up separately from storm debris as part of FEMA guidelines.

Residents are instructed to no pile bagged debris on top of storm debris.

RECYCLING

Finally, as a result of a growing need for extra personnel to focus on garbage collection, curbside recycling services are suspended until further notice.