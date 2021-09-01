Evacuation site at PARD Playground, no other sites open in Jefferson Parish

Hurricane Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hurricane Ida Evacuation buses lined up

Hurricane Ida Evacuation buses lined up

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — In the wake of Hurricane Ida, false information has been spread about evacuation sites in Jefferson Parish.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Jefferson Parish sent out a notice to residents, clarifying the number of evacuation spots in the area.

“People are hearing reports that they can be evacuated from the Shrine on Airline. Please know that this is NOT an evacuation spot.”

According to the notice, the ONLY evacuation spot in Jefferson Parish currently is PARD Playground. From this location, people will be transported to a Mega Shelter in Alexandria, Louisiana.

If anyone does not have transportation to PARD, please call 349-5360 and we will provide transportation for you.

WGNO will update this information if anything changes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News